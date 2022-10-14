Steiner pushes for F1 ’sprint’ format shakeup

By GMM 14 October 2022 - 10:53





Gunther Steiner says he would support moves to shake up the ’sprint race’ weekend format in Formula 1.

Next year, the number of ’sprint’ weekends will be doubted from three to six, but the Haas team boss thinks the format for those events can be improved.

He would like there to be separate qualifying sessions for both the sprint race as well as the main grand prix, which would solve the problem of drivers taking it easy in the sprint in order to safeguard a good grid position.

Steiner also says it would make every practice session fully meaningful through the sprint weekends.

"Who watches a practice without meaning?" he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We could give it a little spice so that it becomes a qualifying for the race. It has not been debated yet, but they are already thinking about what the next step should be."

Steiner also thinks Formula 1 has hit the limit with its huge 24-race calendar scheduled for 2023.

"The next step should not be more races, but more sprints," he said. "At least that’s what I think.

"We then provide more value without expanding further, because logistically it also starts to become difficult with more than 24 grands prix. On a human level, it will also be difficult."