’Steiner pulled the plug’ over $20m Haas dispute

Gunther Steiner says he was fired by Haas team owner Gene Haas because he was asking for equity in the struggling back-of-the-grid Formula 1 team.

The F1 world was stunned recently when Steiner, who led the American outfit from the beginning, was suddenly replaced by engineer Ayao Komatsu for 2024 and beyond.

Until now, the 58-year-old has been reluctant to explain what happened between himself and billionaire Haas. He sat down for an interview a few days ago with Jack Plooij, a presenter for Ziggo Sport, but Steiner then asked him not to air certain answers.

"He then sent me a message saying ’Jack, just say it’," Plooij revealed.

"Gunther had found a $20 million sponsor. But he also wanted shares in the team to stay with Haas. (Gene) Haas said ’No, we won’t do that’. So Steiner himself pulled the plug," he divulged.

Steiner will be in Bahrain this weekend as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL.