Steiner plays down Haas resurgence since exit as boss

Gunther Steiner has played down the big step forward made by the Haas team in 2024.

As team boss, Steiner was instrumental in setting up the unique structure at the small American outfit - leading to his ousting by owner Gene Haas at the end of last year.

The two sides are now squabbling in the legal system, just as Haas makes a huge step forward in 2024 with Steiner’s successor Ayao Komatsu at the helm.

A major car upgrade was introduced at Silverstone, but rival driver Daniel Ricciardo of the junior team RB says Haas has been improving since before then.

"Nico (Hulkenberg) has scored big in the last few weekends," Ricciardo told Ekstra Bladet newspaper. "All of a sudden, our lead for sixth place has disappeared.

"On the other hand it’s motivating to look at Haas," the RB driver added, "because they have clearly found something. There is more laptime hiding in there, so we have to find it too."

Hulkenberg, who is departing for Audi-owned Sauber at the end of the year, agreed: "Every time we have put something on the car, it has worked roughly as expected.

"We made some changes in our aerodynamic department last year and at the end of last year and I think we’re seeing the results now. The department seems to function better and more efficiently," the German added.

"We have kept up with the others and maybe even done a little better," Hulkenberg said. "It’s definitely a bit of a comeback story."

Sacked team boss Steiner, though, is not so sure.

"The car is quite good this year," he admits. "But it was built by the people who worked there last year. I’m not pointing at me. I was only a part of it.

"I give a lot of credit to Simone Resta for that one," Steiner said. "We sat down last June and said we have to do something. That was the focus and it worked."

Resta was Haas’ technical director until he briefly returned to Ferrari - and is currently on ’gardening leave’ ahead of his 2025 move to Mercedes.

"When I left the team, the car was designed and just needed to be screwed together," Steiner insists. "It happened under my regime, if that’s the right word. Because it wasn’t me who made the car.

"Simone also left because we probably both thought we were at a dead end. It was frustrating," added the 59-year-old, who remains in the paddock as a broadcaster and pundit.

"Several times I said that you sometimes have to take one step back to take two steps forwards," Steiner explained. "The team wanted something different. They wanted more of the same, which they have every right to do. But I don’t have to be a part of it.

"Whether they can continue the progress, I don’t know. And I kind of don’t care either."