Steiner hits out at Grosjean’s car complaints

Haas boss Gunther Steiner was notably annoyed with his driver Romain Grosjean after the Russian GP.

Frenchman Grosjean went into the weekend admitting that his Formula 1 career was in doubt as Haas weighs up a list of about ten potential replacements for 2021.

"It is clear that there are not many seats available next year and a lot of candidates, so you just have to do the maths," Grosjean is quoted by Ouest France newspaper.

Once on track at Sochi, Grosjean was highly critical of Haas’ 2020 car, telling his team on radio: "There is nothing we can do with this car" and that he is "getting a little tired of it all".

When asked about Grosjean’s unhappy run to 17th on Sunday, boss Steiner said: "What happened with Romain was documented extremely well in the TV broadcast.

"He speaks to people so I do not have to tell you or put it in the press release," he told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"He said very clearly what he thinks about the car. Good for him," Steiner concluded.

BT newspaper’s F1 correspondent Peter Nygaard said: "I am becoming more and more convinced that Romain Grosjean is no longer part of Haas’ 2021 plans."