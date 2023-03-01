Steiner expects Binotto to return to F1

By GMM 1 March 2023 - 08:31





Gunther Steiner thinks his friend Mattia Binotto will return to Formula 1.

The pair, who worked closely together amid Ferrari and Haas’ technical alliance, were depicted driving through Italian wine country at the opening of Netflix’s latest F1 series.

So when asked about Binotto’s next move in the wake of his ousting at Ferrari, Steiner answered: "I don’t know, you have to ask him that."

1996 world champion Damon Hill wonders why the Maranello team decided to axe the 53-year-old Italian.

"Why lose such a talented man who was so devoted to Ferrari?" he said.

"How did he deserve being left with no position at all? I suppose that’s just Ferrari."

Highly respected Italian journalist Leo Turrini recently revealed that he is "absolutely certain" Binotto - who is currently on ’gardening leave’ - has "a proposal from Audi".

When asked about that, Steiner said: "I think he’s in a good place.

"I spoke with him at the beginning of the week and I think a guy like Mattia will land on his feet."