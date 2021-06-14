Steiner confident for 2022 after Maranello visit

Gunther Steiner has a "good feeling" after visiting Maranello to check on the progress of Haas’ 2022 car.

Although with bases in the UK and US, the American team has also outsourced much of the design of its Formula 1 car to Dallara in Italy.

However, Haas has now changed direction to align much more closely with Ferrari, where at Maranello a separate building has been commissioned to design the 2022 car.

According to the German broadcaster n-tv, team boss Steiner visited Ferrari’s Italian headquarters after Baku to inspect the 2022 Haas car in the wind tunnel.

"We are developing the car at full throttle," he said, "because this is our future.

"At the moment everything is going in the right direction," added Steiner, who decided even before the start of this season that the team would not develop the 2021 car at all.

"I have a good feeling that we are finally getting out of this ’no chance for points’ situation," he said.