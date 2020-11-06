Steiner admits contact with Hulkenberg

Gunther Steiner has revealed that he was recently in contact with Nico Hulkenberg.

Steiner, the team boss, is yet to fill Haas’ two newly-vacated seats for 2021, although he admits that young drivers are at the top of the shortlist.

"Yes, we focus on young drivers for next year," he told Sport1.

"We want to go with the same drivers in 2022 as well, so it’s important that we lay the foundation with our new drivers next year."

In the paddock, it is an open secret that Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin are the hot favourites to be signed by the small American team.

"Formula 2 is very strong this year and logically our collaboration with Ferrari could lead to a collaboration with one of these juniors," said Steiner.

"Mick Schumacher will probably finish first or second in the championship and Robert Shwartzman is currently fourth or fifth, so these gentlemen are doing very well and both are certainly an option for next year."

33-year-old Hulkenberg, though, is another option, with Steiner revealing: "I certainly spoke with Nico." But he also says there is no need for further talks.

"We know exactly what Nico can do, but I no longer need to talk to Nico about what he wants. We know that exactly," Steiner added.