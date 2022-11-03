Steiner ’a fool’ to oust Schumacher - Stuck

By GMM 3 November 2022 - 15:33





Gunther Steiner would be a "fool" to show Mick Schumacher the exit door at Haas, according to German motor racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck.

With the small American team reportedly planning to name Kevin Magnussen’s 2023 teammate prior to Brazil next weekend, Steiner admits it is a 50-50 toss-up between Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg.

Stuck, 71, says losing his seat now would be the death-knell for Schumacher’s career at the age of 23.

"Unfortunately, Audi is still too early for Mick because they won’t be there until 2026," he told Servus TV. "If he’s not in Formula 1 then, he’s gone. That’s very clear.

"I also say very clearly that Mick belongs in Formula 1," Stuck added. "A young driver sometimes has to throw a car away because he doesn’t know what the limit is.

"Gunther Steiner has made a mistake in putting unnecessary pressure on Mick with his criticism. I say: If someone has a seat and doesn’t take Mick, he’s a fool.

"Once he’s in the right car, he’ll be a big one in the future."

Some believe Steiner and team owner Gene Haas have simply been bluffing about ousting him for 2023, and simply wanted to see if Schumacher could handle high pressure.

Former F1 driver Marc Surer thinks it makes no sense to replace Schumacher with 35-year-old Hulkenberg.

"Nico has been out for three years. He’s on the other side of his career," he told Sport1.

"Mick, on the other hand, has improved enormously this season and represents continuity in the team. He is the future."