25 February 2019
Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
"There is nothing yet in the regulations"
Search
A final decision about gearboxes for 2021 has not been made.
That is the claim of Haas team boss Gunther Steiner, responding to the news that a tender has been put out by the FIA regarding a standard gearbox design for 2021.
"There is this proposal, but nothing has been decided about the technical regulations yet," he told Sky Italia.
"It is a test to see if a standard part costs less. The idea is to see how much it costs and compare that with what we spend at the moment.
"But there is nothing yet in the regulations," Steiner added.
Haas currently buys its gearbox from Ferrari.
FIA
25 February 2019
add_circle Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
20 February 2019
add_circle F1 opens tender for 2021 standard gearbox
19 February 2019
add_circle Drivers still unsure 2019 rule changes will work
13 February 2019
add_circle Drivers not sure 2019 rule changes will work
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
25 February 2019
add_circle Overtaking not easier in 2019 - Newey
25 February 2019
add_circle Lauda’s doctor rules out Melbourne flight
25 February 2019
add_circle Leclerc a ’luxury problem’ for Ferrari - Wolff
25 February 2019
add_circle Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
25 February 2019