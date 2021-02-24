Sprint race won’t make F1 ’more spectacular’ - Kubica

Robert Kubica has raised his eyebrows at news that Formula 1 will experiment with a sprint race format at three grands prix in 2021.

The Pole’s Alfa Romeo colleague Antonio Giovinazzi, on the other hand, defended the move to trial a format with Friday qualifying and then a short Saturday sprint race that will determine the grid for the main event.

"I already had something like this in Formula 2, even if Formula 1 will not reverse the grid positions," said the Italian.

"But in general I believe Formula 1 should experiment a little with the format, and I’m curious to see how it will develop."

Less impressed, though, is Alfa reserve Kubica.

"I see it more from the spectator’s perspective because I’m not a (race) driver anymore," he said.

"I don’t think the weekend format is the key to making Formula 1 more spectacular. I like it as it is today.

"I think it’s in the DNA of the sport that we see qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. Now it’s going to be strange for the fans to see a qualifying session on Friday," Kubica added.

As for what the 36-year-old’s F1 program will look like this year, his boss Frederic Vasseur said this week that he wants Kubica to drive the 2021 car "at least every two months".

"The best part of my job is that I can continue to drive a Formula 1 car. The worst part is that I have to watch the others race," Kubica smiled.

"Fortunately I still have a sports car racing program because when you are a racer through and through, then of course the most you would like to do is race in Formula 1."

However, he admits that a Friday program has been made difficult by the reduction in official practice this season.

"We still need to look at that in detail," said Kubica. "It hasn’t been made easier by the fact that we only drive twice for an hour on Friday instead of twice with 90 minutes as before.

"The bottom line is that it is up to Fred Vasseur to decide."