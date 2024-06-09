Sprint format ’too expensive’ for Montreal - promoter

By GMM 9 June 2024 - 17:02





Canadian GP promoter Francois Dumontier says Montreal will not be hosting a Formula 1 ’sprint’ race weekend anytime soon.

He told Le Journal de Montreal that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was actually all lined up to be F1’s very first sprint weekend in 2020 - until the covid pandemic forced the event’s cancellation.

The newspaper claims Liberty Media now charges promoters $4 million extra for the privilege of the extra action of a sprint format event.

"We had to organise the first one, but now it’s too expensive," promoter Dumontier confirmed. "We wonder if it’s worth it.

"I am actually passionate about our current formula with free practice, qualifying and the race," he insisted. "It’s traditional, but it’s the right one."

He also questions F1’s argument that the sprint format offers spectators more action per weekend.

"In fact," said Dumontier, "the (sprint) sessions are shorter."