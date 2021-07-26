26 July 2021
Spectators to return to 2021 Italian GP
"We will be able to say officially that the public is returning to Monza"
Spectators appear to be racing back to the fabled Italian GP in September.
Last year, Pierre Gasly’s sensational maiden Formula 1 win played out before empty grandstands - but that looks set to change for 2021.
Tickets are set to go on sale for this year’s event at Monza, according to the Automoto publication.
"In a matter of days we will be able to say officially that the public is returning to Monza and tickets will soon be available in the various categories," confirmed Giuseppe Redaelli, president of the circuit operator Sias.
