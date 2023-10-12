United-states United States GP || October 22 || 14h00 (Local time)

Spa inks new F1 deal through 2025

The Belgian Grand Prix will take place at least to more years

Search

By GMM

12 October 2023 - 12:48
Spa inks new F1 deal through 2025

There’s good news for Formula 1 fans out of Belgium - the fabled Spa-Francorchamps circuit will host at least two more grands prix.

Multiple local media outlets, including the French-language Le Soir newspaper, report that Belgian GP race organisers have extended another 1-year contract extension.

Belgian politician Willy Borsus, the Walloon economy minister, also announced it.

"The Spa-Francorchamps Formula 1 Grand Prix will indeed take place in 2025. This is good news and important, because the event has a remarkable impact from a socio-economic and media point of view

That means the race will definitely take place in both 2024 and 2025, with Het Laatste Nieuws adding that Spa might then need to annually alternate with Zandvoort.

Willy Borsus said the government also backs the deal.

"This is good and important news," he told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"Every euro invested yields seven euros in return."

Marko agrees that Perez needs a ’team change’

Bridgestone admits interest in future F1 return

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos