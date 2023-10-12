Spa inks new F1 deal through 2025
The Belgian Grand Prix will take place at least to more years
There’s good news for Formula 1 fans out of Belgium - the fabled Spa-Francorchamps circuit will host at least two more grands prix.
Multiple local media outlets, including the French-language Le Soir newspaper, report that Belgian GP race organisers have extended another 1-year contract extension.
Belgian politician Willy Borsus, the Walloon economy minister, also announced it.
"The Spa-Francorchamps Formula 1 Grand Prix will indeed take place in 2025. This is good news and important, because the event has a remarkable impact from a socio-economic and media point of view
That means the race will definitely take place in both 2024 and 2025, with Het Laatste Nieuws adding that Spa might then need to annually alternate with Zandvoort.
Willy Borsus said the government also backs the deal.
"This is good and important news," he told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.
"Every euro invested yields seven euros in return."
