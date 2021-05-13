Spa hoping for full house at 2021 Belgian GP

Spa-Francorchamps may be able to welcome a full house of spectators to the Belgian GP at the end of August.

The Dutch magazine Formule 1 claims that outdoor sports events in Belgium may be able to return to 100 percent capacity from July 30, if the vaccination plan continues apace.

Belgian prime minister Alexander de Croo confirmed: "The committee has been able to establish a broad summer plan based on two pillars.

"The first is vaccination, which is going extremely well, and the second is the situation in intensive care."

The situation is not quite as clear in nearby The Netherlands, where Zandvoort race organisers appear poised to cancel the Dutch GP if spectators are unable to attend.

"We want an event with full stands," circuit director Robert van Overdijk is quoted by Noordhollands Dagblad.

"Obviously we cannot look into a crystal ball, but fortunately we are now entering a more positive phase.

"More and more people are vaccinated and a lot of knowledge has been gained in the field with rapid testing," he added.

It is reported that a 330-page safety plan has been written up for the Dutch GP in early September, with sources reporting ’high hopes’ of a positive outcome.