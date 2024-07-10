Spa GP wants to dodge F1’s annual rotation plans

By GMM 10 July 2024 - 12:57





The promoter of the legendary Belgian GP at fabled Spa-Francorchamps says the event wants to dodge Formula 1’s plans to annually alternate some European races in the future.

After next weekend’s Hungarian GP, F1 will complete its pre-August break schedule at Spa, with promoter Vanessa Maes revealing that ticket sales are going well.

"There are less than 1,500 places available," she said. "They should be gone in the next few days.

"For the first time in a few years, the Dutch will not be in the majority, making up just under 20 percent of the public. We are seeing a strong comeback of the English and Germans and especially the French."

The bad news, however, is that 2025 is the final yet in the current Belgian GP contract with Formula 1 - with the sport openly exploring pairing some European rounds in the future that will then annually rotate hosting rights.

"In agreement with the political authorities, we are fighting to secure a multi-year contract without alternation from 2026," Maes admits.

"The fact that the previous political majority was renewed should help us," she added. "The condition is that Liberty Media is reasonable in its financial demands.

"Every year, the Walloon region has to dig into its pockets to cover the deficit of the grand prix, so that cannot take on excessively large proportions."