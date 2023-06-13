Spa GP promoter has ’really positive’ F1 meeting

By GMM 13 June 2023 - 09:54





Organisers of the fabled Belgian GP at Spa-Francorchamps had a "really positive" meeting with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on Monday.

That is the claim of Gaetan Vigneron, a well-known correspondent for the Belgian news agency RTBF following speculation the talks would be about a new race contract for 2024.

Earlier, promoter Vanessa Maes dismissed as "pure speculation" reports that Spa’s best hope of keeping the race next year might be an annual rotation deal with Dutch GP host Zandvoort.

"We would prefer to sign a multi-year contract as before, but we will always be happy with what we get," she said.

Maes was accompanied to the London meeting with Domenicali by Melchior Wathelet, president of the race promotion company Spa Grand Prix.

Maes is director-general.

"According to our information," reports Vigneron, "the outcome of the meeting is really positive.

"Nothing is on paper yet but we can probably assume that the announcement of a grand prix at Spa for 2024 should not be delayed for much longer."

However, it is rumoured that all Spa may be granted by Domenicali and F1 owner Liberty Media is a single-year contract extension for next season.

Beyond that, Vigneron said: "It’s still too early to tell but a lot of factors come into play.

"But F1 respects Spa and the feeling at the moment is positive."