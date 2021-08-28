Belgian GP || August 29 || 15h00 (Local time)

Spa, FP3: Verstappen tops wet final practice in Belgium

Perez 2nd, Hamilton 3rd

Search

By Olivier Ferret

28 August 2021 - 13:04
Spa, FP3: Verstappen tops wet final (...)

Max Verstappen set the pace ahead of qualifying for the FIA Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix with the Dutch driver finishing almost a second clear of team-mate Serio Pérez and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the end of a wet final practice session.

Rain in the two hours before the session had been heavy enough to delay the earlier Formula 3 race and though the F1 session got underway on time it was on a still very wet track.

Teams were quick to maximise the time available however and as conditions gradually improved the lap times began to tumble. Williams’ George Russell kicked things off with a time of 2:05.546 but within 15 minutes the track was good enough for Hamilton to dip under 2 minutes with a lap of 1:57.996s.

Verstappen, meanwhile, bided his time, claiming P7 with his first flying lap of the session and then steadily improved to eventually usurp Hamilton with a lap of 1:56.924s just before the 20 minute mark. Pérez grabbed P3 with his opening time but then improved to second behind his team-mate, albeit 0.924s slower than Verstappen.

That proved to be the end of the improvement as rain then began to fall again and the dry line was quickly eroded.

While many teams were content to call time on running, a few did brave the conditions, with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon putting in an extended run on intermediates in the closing 20 minutes and he took P5 on the timesheet behind Lando Norris.

In the final minutes of the session, as the sun began to shine on La Source, the McLaren driver opted to bolt on a set of soft slick tyres but after gingerly navigating the still wet track and as he approached the Bus Stop chicane he erred on the side of caution and backed out of a push lap.

Behind Norris, sixth place went to Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in seventh. The Frenchman was followed by the second Aston of Sebastian Vettel and the Williams of George Russell, while Fernando Alonso rounded out the top 10 for Alpine.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:56.924 10
02 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Honda RB16B 1:57.871 7
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W12 1:57.996 9
04 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 1:58.509 11
05 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A521 1:58.913 15
06 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:59.205 16
07 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda AT02 1:59.324 14
08 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR21 1:59.436 15
09 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:59.492 9
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A521 1:59.613 16
11 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W12 1:59.808 14
12 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW43B 1:59.981 11
13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL35M 2:00.456 13
14 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 2:00.749 16
15 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-21 2:01.269 18
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 2:01.370 14
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda AT02 2:01.510 20
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 2:01.512 20
19 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari VF-21 2:01.792 18
20 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C41 2:04.382 3
keyboard_arrow_left

F1 announces revised 22-race calendar for 2021

Alonso could stay in F1 for ’many years’

keyboard_arrow_right

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less