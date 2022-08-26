Spa, FP2: Verstappen quickest in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps
Leclerc 2nd, Norris 3rd
Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the second practice session for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, beating title rival Charles Leclerc by almost nine tenths of a second at Spa-Francorchamps.
In the early phases of the session, run predominantly on medium tyres, Verstappen led the way with a lap of 1:46.850, which put him 0.540s ahead of nearest rival Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.
The Spanish driver then made the switch to soft tyres as the halfway mark arrived and he jumped to the top of the leaderboard, but Verstappen was not far behind on track and when the championship-leading Red Bull Racing driver crossed the line it was in a time of 1:45.507.
Leclerc couldn’t get near that time and the Monegasque driver ended the session in second place, a sizable 0.862s behind the Dutchman.
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll briefly held third ahead of Sainz thanks to a run of 1:46.635, but the Canadian was pipped to that place by Lando Norris who lapped just under five hundredths of a second quicker to claim P3 in a heavily updated McLaren.
Behind the top three Stroll clung on to fourth place ahead of Sainz, while Marcedes’ Lewis Hamilton who stopped the clock at 1:46.893.
Fernando Alonso finished in seventh place for Alpine with a lap of 1:46.975 and George Russell steered the second Mercedes to eight, a little under seven hundredths of a second off the Spanish driver. Daniel Ricciardo, who this week revealed that he will part ways with McLaren at the end of the season finishing in ninth place, 1.748s off Verstappen but just under a tenth of a second clear of the second Red Bull of Sergio Pérez.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:45.507
|20
|02
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:46.369
|21
|03
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:46.589
|17
|04
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:46.635
|16
|05
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari F1-75
|1:46.649
|20
|06
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W13
|1:46.893
|18
|07
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:46.975
|19
|08
|George Russell
|Mercedes W13
|1:47.042
|22
|09
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes MCL36
|1:47.255
|18
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull RBPT RB18
|1:47.346
|15
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:47.520
|15
|12
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:47.617
|21
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:47.658
|16
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri RBPT AT03
|1:47.782
|19
|15
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22
|1:47.867
|19
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault A522
|1:47.944
|21
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:48.268
|19
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42
|1:48.419
|21
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW44
|1:48.612
|14
|20
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari VF-22
|1:49.941
|23