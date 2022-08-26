Netherlands Netherlands GP || September 4 || 15h00 (Local time)

Spa, FP2: Verstappen quickest in second practice at Spa-Francorchamps

Leclerc 2nd, Norris 3rd

By Franck Drui

26 August 2022 - 18:13
Spa, FP2: Verstappen quickest in (...)

Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the second practice session for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, beating title rival Charles Leclerc by almost nine tenths of a second at Spa-Francorchamps.

In the early phases of the session, run predominantly on medium tyres, Verstappen led the way with a lap of 1:46.850, which put him 0.540s ahead of nearest rival Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

The Spanish driver then made the switch to soft tyres as the halfway mark arrived and he jumped to the top of the leaderboard, but Verstappen was not far behind on track and when the championship-leading Red Bull Racing driver crossed the line it was in a time of 1:45.507.

Leclerc couldn’t get near that time and the Monegasque driver ended the session in second place, a sizable 0.862s behind the Dutchman.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll briefly held third ahead of Sainz thanks to a run of 1:46.635, but the Canadian was pipped to that place by Lando Norris who lapped just under five hundredths of a second quicker to claim P3 in a heavily updated McLaren.

Behind the top three Stroll clung on to fourth place ahead of Sainz, while Marcedes’ Lewis Hamilton who stopped the clock at 1:46.893.

Fernando Alonso finished in seventh place for Alpine with a lap of 1:46.975 and George Russell steered the second Mercedes to eight, a little under seven hundredths of a second off the Spanish driver. Daniel Ricciardo, who this week revealed that he will part ways with McLaren at the end of the season finishing in ninth place, 1.748s off Verstappen but just under a tenth of a second clear of the second Red Bull of Sergio Pérez.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:45.507 20
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:46.369 21
03 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:46.589 17
04 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:46.635 16
05 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:46.649 20
06 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:46.893 18
07 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:46.975 19
08 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:47.042 22
09 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:47.255 18
10 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:47.346 15
11 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:47.520 15
12 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:47.617 21
13 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:47.658 16
14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:47.782 19
15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:47.867 19
16 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:47.944 21
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:48.268 19
18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:48.419 21
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:48.612 14
20 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:49.941 23

