South Africa now eyes 2024 F1 deal

By GMM 26 September 2022 - 09:37





South Africa’s expected return to the Formula 1 calendar for 2023 collapsed for financial reasons.

Many insiders had expected that F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s push to add Kyalami to next year’s schedule would be successful, but the event is missing from the official 2023 calendar.

"The reason is that the F1-appointed local promoter was unable to deliver on the financial guarantees," said Anton Roux, president of Motorsport South Africa (MSA) and a member of the FIA Senate.

"The whole issue here is not a fault of the FIA, F1, MSA, or government’s side. It was purely because the local promoter could not deliver," he told News24.

"We now need to replace the local promoter, but I am very confident that we’ll be on the 2024 calendar."