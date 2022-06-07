South Africa GP ’up to Formula 1’ - Kyalami

By GMM 7 June 2022 - 11:52





South Africa’s strong chances of joining the Formula 1 calendar are reportedly set to take a big step forward.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who recently indicated Kyalami would be the next new venue for the sport, is said to be travelling to the continent for talks with officials shortly.

"We are interested in a return of Formula 1 to Kyalami, but we cannot comment on the rumours that Domenicali is planning a visit," Christo Kruger, a top official at Kyalami, told The Citizen.

"It is up to Formula 1 to contact us," he added. "We are not involved as an event organiser and we will not be. We offer world class facilities to hire and if Formula 1 wants to use our track we will do everything we can to make the whole event run as smoothly as possible."