Sirotkin to continue as reserve driver for Renault this year

Renault DP World F1 Team is pleased to extend its relationship with Sergey Sirotkin. The Russian will continue as Reserve Driver for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Sergey, from Moscow, Russia, is familiar both with the team and the role having occupied it for Renault DP World F1 Team in 2019 and 2017.

With 21 Formula 1 starts and a handful of test days under his belt, Sergey provides Renault DP World F1 Team with experience and contemporary F1 technical insight. The 24-year-old will join the team ahead of this weekend’s season opening Austrian Grand Prix and will be present at F1 races.

Sergey Sirotkin: “It’s great to be back with Renault DP World F1 Team as Reserve Driver. I know the team very well having been with them throughout the 2019 season. I understand the importance for a team to have a driver ready to fill in quickly should the opportunity arise, especially given the current situation the world is in. I’ve been keeping sharp and focused and I would be well prepared to race a Formula 1 car again. I’m looking forward to seeing my friends at Renault soon.”

Cyril Abiteboul: “We’re pleased to welcome Sergey back to the team for this year. Given the current circumstances we find ourselves in, we must have plans in place for any situation which might occur. We know Sergey very well and he, likewise, knows the team. We’re looking forward to welcoming Sergey this weekend in Austria.”