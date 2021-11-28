Saudi Arabian GP || December 5 || 20h30 (Local time)

Sir Frank Williams passes away at the age of 79

He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family

By Olivier Ferret

28 November 2021 - 15:22
Sir Frank Williams passes away at (...)

It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family.

Today we pay tribute to our much loved and inspirational figurehead. Frank will be sorely missed. We request that all friends and colleagues respect the Williams family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

For those wishing to pay tribute, we ask that donations are made in place of gifts to the Spinal Injuries Association, alternatively we would welcome flowers to be placed at the entrance of the team’s headquarters in Grove, Oxfordshire. Details of the memorial service will follow in due course.

