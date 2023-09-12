Singapore tweaks could hurt Alpine - Gasly

By GMM 12 September 2023 - 10:38





Circuit changes in Singapore will probably not play into Alpine’s hands, Pierre Gasly has admitted.

The Renault-linked Formula 1 team is not only struggling with an underpowered engine this year but also management turmoil - having ousted boss Otmar Szafnauer just before the summer break.

Zandvoort and Monza were the first races overseen by new interim boss Bruno Famin, amid rumours former Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto could soon be appointed.

When asked about his new interim team principal, Esteban Ocon said: "I’m focused on my side of the job.

"We know that an opportunity came and we took it as a team. There are obviously things we can improve and get better at and everyone is focused on that.

"Everyone is flat-out pushing and the atmosphere is good inside the team," he added.

The long straights at Monza were predictably difficult for Alpine, so there had been high hopes about a much better showing this weekend in Singapore.

However, organisers have now completely removed the twisty section that used to extend beneath a grandstand.

"We will have another improvement which will arrive soon," said Ocon’s new French teammate, Pierre Gasly.

"I think Singapore could be an opportunity but they have taken some corners away, which is not necessarily going in our direction," he said.

"Mexico is maybe another opportunity - we’ll see. We will give our best every weekend but we have a clear idea of the types of circuits on which we are more or less competitive."