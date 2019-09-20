Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

Singapore, FP2: Hamilton beats Verstappen to the top of the timesheets

Vettel 3rd, Bottas 4th

By Olivier Ferret

20 September 2019 - 16:18
Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen by a little under two tenths of a second to take over from the Dutchman at the top of the timesheets in the second practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix. 0.184s in the second Formula 1 free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s team-mate Alex Albon was the first of the expected front runners to bolt on soft tyres for a qualifying run and the Thai driver posted a good time of 1:39.943 on his first race weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

His time was soon beaten by Verstappen, however, and then Hamilton took over at the top with a time of 1:39.773s that stood until the end of the session.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas also managed to squeeze past Albon’s time, with the German taking third place ahead of the Finn. Vettel’s time, though, was some way off Hamilton’s pace and the Ferrari driver finished eight tenths of a second adrift of the Briton’s P1 time. Bottas took fourth, three tenths of a second behind Vettel.

Sixth place in the session went to Belgian and Italian GP winner Charles Leclerc who was bouncing back after losing most of the first session to a gearbox problem. The Monegasque racer finished seven hundredths of a second behind Albon though the Ferrari driver’s lap was somewhat compromised by traffic.

Best of the rest status in FP2 was taken by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard taking seventh place 0.179s ahead of Renault works driver Nico Hulkenberg. Lando Norris was ninth in the second McLaren and the top-10 order was rounded out by Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:38.773 29
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:38.957 29
03 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:39.591 31
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:39.894 30
05 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:39.943 30
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:40.018 31
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:40.145 33
08 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:40.324 30
09 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:40.361 35
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:40.637 32
11 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:40.713 32
12 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:40.811 30
13 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:40.875 29
14 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:41.128 35
15 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:41.128 31
16 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:41.232 28
17 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:41.392 26
18 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:41.445 35
19 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:41.564 30
20 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:42.177 35
