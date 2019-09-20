Singapore GP || September 22 || 20h10 (Local time)

Singapore, FP1: Verstappen fastest, Bottas in the wall

Vettel 2nd, Hamilton 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

20 September 2019 - 12:06
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen went quickest in the first practice session for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, as Mercedes suffered a setback when Valtteri Bottas crashed out in the final half hour.

Verstappen beat Sebastian Vettel to top spot in the session, using soft-compound tyres to edge ahead of the Ferrari driver by just 0.167s. Lewis Hamilton was third quickest in the session, though the Mercedes man ended the session 0.666s behind the pacesetting Dutchman.

Bottas was fourth fastest, a full second behind Verstappen, but any thoughts he might have entertained of making a late assault on the top positions on the timesheet ended when he crashed out with a little over 20 minutes remaining.

Bottas lost control of the rear end of his car and hit the street circuit’s barriers entering Turn 19, doing significant damage to the left-front of his Mercedes.

Behind the Finn, Alex Allbon finished in fifth place in the second Red Bull. The Thai driver finished 1.2 seconds behind team-mate Verstappen and three tenths of a second ahead of Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Seventh place in the session went to McLaren’s Carlos Sainz who finished two tenths of a second clear of team-mate Lando Norrios. Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, hit trouble in the second Ferrari. The Monegasque driver was forced back to the pit lane by gearbox problem late in a lap. He coasted to a halt and was pushed back to the Ferrari garage but he failed to emerge for the rest of the session. He finished in 19th place.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:40.259 22
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:40.426 23
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:40.925 26
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:41.336 14
05 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:41.467 24
06 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:41.812 26
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:41.966 20
08 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:42.180 19
09 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:42.305 26
10 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:42.377 24
11 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:42.527 20
12 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:42.630 23
13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:42.677 15
14 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:42.786 13
15 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:42.791 28
16 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:43.150 22
17 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:43.336 28
18 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:43.369 23
19 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:43.618 12
20 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:43.993 29
