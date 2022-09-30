Singapour Singapore GP || October 2 || 20h00 (Local time)

Singapore, FP1: Hamilton on top ahead of Verstappen and Leclerc

Perez 4th, Russell 5th, Stroll in the wall

Search

By Franck Drui

30 September 2022 - 13:09
Singapore, FP1: Hamilton on top (...)

Lewis Hamilton delivered a late flying lap to claim top spot in the opening practice session for this weekend’s 2022 FIA Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, beating world championship leader Max Verstappen by 0.084s with Charles Leclerc third.

Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen had claimed P1 with a soft tyre run of 1:43.117 with just over 20 minutes remaining, but after a red flag period caused by Lance Stroll’s collision with the barriers, the world championship leader moved to medium tyres while Ferrari’s Leclerc and Mercedes driver Hamilton took their opportunity to put in a first performance run of the weekend.

And it was Hamilton who found the most time on the 23-corner, 5 kilometre Marina Bay Street Circuit. The seven-time champion put in a lap of 1:43.033 to steal top spot from Verstappen by just 0.084s. Leclerc, meanwhile, moved to third place with a lap of 1:43.453 that left him three tenths off Verstappen but four ahead of the other Red Bull of Sergio Pérez.

At the start of the session quickly claimed top spot with a lap of 1:47.329 set on medium tyres, with team-mate Pérez in second place. Across two more runs the world championship leader worked his way down to 1:44.236 to sits 1.1s clear of Alpine’s Fernando Alonso with Perez ran third thanks to an improved time of 1:45.349.

There were early problems for Leclerc, though, and the Ferrari driver sat out almost 25 minutes of the session as his team fixed a brake issue on his car. That left the Monegasque driver’s team-mate Carlos Sainz as the only Ferrari driver on track and he slotted into fourth place with a lap of 1:45.628 on hard tyres.

George Russell then caused yellow flags to be shown when he locked up on entry to Turn 11. He went straight on but was able to slow enough to just touch the barriers with the nose of his car. He was able to reverse out and carry on.

Verstappen then bolted on soft tyres and the Dutchman posted a purple time of 1:43.117 with Pérez taking P2.

With just over 20 minutes left on the clock Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, fourth at the time, brought out the red flags when he made a mistake in Turn 5 and clipped the outside wall. He sustained a rear-left puncture and stopped at the side of the track in Turn 7.

The session resumed after a five-minute stoppage but few cars headed out. The Red Bulls emerged on medium tyres and that allowed Leclerc, on soft tyres. to post a lap of 1:43.435

With five minutes to go Hamilton powered to the top of the timesheet by eight hundredths courtesy of a lap of 1:43.033.

Verstappen took second, while Leclerc was third ahead of Pérez. Russell was fifth ahead of Sainz, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon finished seventh. Stroll slid to eighth ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Alonso. Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel took 11th ahead of McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:43.033 20
02 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:43.117 20
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:43.435 17
04 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:43.839 15
05 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:44.066 21
06 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:44.138 24
07 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:44.736 24
08 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:45.221 12
09 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:45.258 24
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:45.336 11
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:45.354 22
12 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:45.724 21
13 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:45.725 24
14 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:46.028 22
15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:46.081 26
16 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:46.119 20
17 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:46.408 25
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:46.601 23
19 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:46.680 22
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:47.092 18

All-female F1 support series close to collapse

Binotto needs help to run Ferrari - Berger

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos