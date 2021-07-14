Silverstone, Spa, Monza to welcome spectators

Silverstone, Monza and Spa are preparing to welcome spectators to their respective grands prix in 2021.

Amid the ongoing but waning covid crisis, the spectator action will be on full display this weekend, where race organisers are warning fans against trying to attend the Silverstone race - because it’s a total sellout.

"We are sold out," confirmed circuit boss Stuart Pringle.

"We have a sophisticated security system here and we will start the messaging to tell people they should not travel without a ticket."

As for Spa and Monza, there is no confirmation that full houses will be possible at their own respective races in August and September - but there are good signs.

For instance, at the Italian GP venue this weekend, the world endurance championship is racing - and despite restrictions, the grandstands will be open to the public.

Similarly, Eleven Sports reports that fans are returning to Spa-Francorchamps at the end of this month for the famous 24 hour sports car race.

Spectators will reportedly have to follow "strict rules and health protocols" within three ’bubbles’ of 5000 people each.