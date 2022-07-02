England British GP || July 3 || 15h00 (Local time)

Silverstone, FP3: Verstappen quickest in final practice

Red Bull on top ahead of qualifying for British Grand Prix 

By Olivier Ferret

2 July 2022 - 14:11
Silverstone, FP3: Verstappen quickest

Max Verstappen topped the timesheet in the final practice session for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 British Grand Prix, beating team-mate Sergio Pérez by four tenths of a second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took third place.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll were first on track in the hour-long session but after early P1 times from Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and the McLaren pairing of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris it was Leclerc who established the first true benchmark, with the Monegasque driving becoming the first driver to cross the line in under 1m30s thanks to a lap of 1:29.452. Sainz then slotted into second place ahead of was next to put in a flying lap but settled for second, reporting struggles in high speed sections of the track of the Alfa Romeo pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

Pérez then appeared and the Mexican was quickly into the battle for top spot as he split the Ferrari driver and took P2 with a lap of 1:29.629. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton then rose up the order to push Sainz down to fourth. Pérez then improved to steal P1 from Leclerc but his stay in P1 was brief. Leclerc circled again and retook P1 with a lap of 1:29.021.

With 20 minutes on the clock, Verstappen made his first appearance and the world champion immediately vaulted to the top of the timesheet setting a 1m28.541. He continued to improve, first to a 1m28.498s before lowering the benchmark by a further 0.15.

Leclerc did put in a late challenge to the Dutchman’s time but he fell 0.002s short before Verstappen improved again to top the session. Pérez also delivered a late flyer that boosted him from sixth place to second.

Behind Leclerc, Mercedes’ George Russell took fourth place with a lap of 1:28.426. That dropped team-mate Hamilton to fifth. Sainz, who was quickest in FP2, finished sixth with Norris seventh ahead of Bottas, Haas’ Mick Schumacher and the top 10 order was rounded out by Alonso.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:27.901 18
02 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:28.311 21
03 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:28.348 21
04 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:28.426 21
05 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:28.488 24
06 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:28.689 21
07 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:29.102 20
08 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:29.185 20
09 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:29.510 21
10 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:29.520 20
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:29.552 24
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:29.593 25
13 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:29.752 17
14 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:29.780 22
15 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:29.885 23
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:29.892 26
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:30.039 22
18 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:30.293 21
19 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:30.489 16
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:30.523 19

