Shwartzman hopes Friday debut goes ahead in Abu Dhabi

Robert Shwartzman says he hopes his Friday practice debut in Abu Dhabi will go ahead as scheduled.

Two other Ferrari junior drivers, Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott, could not practice for Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively because of the weather conditions at the Nurburgring.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said their runs would be rescheduled - probably for Abu Dhabi.

But Abu Dhabi is the scene of 21-year-old Shwartzman’s scheduled Friday debut, in either a Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo or Haas.

"I hope there will be no changes," the Russian told Championat.

"I hope I won’t be replaced, but the decision, of course, belongs to Ferrari. I was promised that I would go through practice and the young driver tests, and no one has called me, I haven’t heard anything else.

"Maybe Mick and Callum will still be put in at some other grand prix," Shwartzman, who is fifth in the Formula 2 standings, continued.

"I think they (Ferrari) will find a way."