Sergey Sirotkin appointed McLaren reserve driver
He will also stay the Renault F1 reserve driver
The driver of SMP Racing program Sergey Sirotkin has been appointed as McLaren reserve driver for the 2019 season. Sergey as a reserve driver of McLaren and Renault will be present at every race for the remainder of this season.
Boris Rotenberg, SMP Racing founder – “I’m happy that Sergey is highly rated in Formula 1 and that he was invited to be a reserve driver not only for Renault, but also for McLaren. Together with this role in Formula 1 Sergey will continue driving for SMP Racing in the next season of the FIA WEC in LMP1 category.”
Sergey Sirotkin, driver of SMP Racing program – “McLaren is a legendary team and I’m happy to have this opportunity to work with them, join their history, see from the inside how the team and drivers work. I also thank SMP Racing and Renault for their support.”
“This is an expedient solution for McLaren in 2019” commented Andreas Seidl, McLaren F1 team principal. “Sergey is a known quantity, has the necessary superlicence points and is formally aligned to our engine provider, Renault, so he is the obvious candidate.”
