Sergey Sirotkin appointed McLaren reserve driver

The driver of SMP Racing program Sergey Sirotkin has been appointed as McLaren reserve driver for the 2019 season. Sergey as a reserve driver of McLaren and Renault will be present at every race for the remainder of this season.

Boris Rotenberg, SMP Racing founder – “I’m happy that Sergey is highly rated in Formula 1 and that he was invited to be a reserve driver not only for Renault, but also for McLaren. Together with this role in Formula 1 Sergey will continue driving for SMP Racing in the next season of the FIA WEC in LMP1 category.”

Sergey Sirotkin, driver of SMP Racing program – “McLaren is a legendary team and I’m happy to have this opportunity to work with them, join their history, see from the inside how the team and drivers work. I also thank SMP Racing and Renault for their support.”

“This is an expedient solution for McLaren in 2019” commented Andreas Seidl, McLaren F1 team principal. “Sergey is a known quantity, has the necessary superlicence points and is formally aligned to our engine provider, Renault, so he is the obvious candidate.”