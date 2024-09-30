Schumacher was ’very likely’ at daughter’s wedding

By GMM 30 September 2024 - 12:11





Michael Schumacher was "very possibly" present for the wedding of his daughter Gina-Maria in Mallorca at the weekend.

A few years ago, Schumacher’s wife Corinna bought the property on the Mediterranean island formerly belonging to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez - amid rumours doctors advised that the warmer weather would help the stricken seven time world champion.

Flavio Briatore’s former wife Elisabetta Gregoraci claimed on the Italian version of Big Brother: "Michael doesn’t speak. He communicates with his eyes.

"They moved to Spain and his wife has set up a hospital in that house."

As for whether the former Mercedes and Ferrari driver was present to witness Gina-Maria’s marriage to Iain Bethke, Bild newspaper claims that is "very possibly" true.

"Even very likely," the newspaper’s journalist added. "However, he was not in the garden. It was full of wedding guests, not all of whom belong to the family’s trusted inner circle like Iain and Mick Schumacher’s model girlfriend Laila Hasanovic."

The report said security was very tight at the wedding, with a dozen security guards present - and a strict rule in place requiring guests to hand in their mobile phones.