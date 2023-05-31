31 May 2023
Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes next week
"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear"
Search
Mick Schumacher is set to brush off the dust and return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car next week.
Official Formula 1 supplier Pirelli has announced that, immediately after the Spanish GP at the same Barcelona circuit, both Mercedes and Ferrari will conduct two days of testing for the 2024 tyres.
And Bild newspaper reports that ousted Haas driver Schumacher, now Mercedes’ full-time reserve driver, will be at the wheel of the current 2023 car all day on Wednesday.
"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear and depends on the test details," the major German publication said. "But it will probably be around 500km."
George Russell will drive the same car a day earlier on Tuesday.
Mercedes F1
28 May 2023
No talks with other drivers amid Hamilton ’pact’
28 May 2023
Wolff slams ’Cirque du Soleil’ Monaco crane
27 May 2023
No F1 ’doors’ open for Schumacher in 2024 - Wolff
26 May 2023
Vasseur jokes amid swirling Hamilton rumours
More on Mercedes F1
Formula 1 news
31 May 2023
2026 rules slow cars down too much - Newey
31 May 2023
Monaco legend Boeri to ’oppose’ new F1 deal
31 May 2023
Dominant Red Bull loses three engineers
31 May 2023
Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes next week
31 May 2023