Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes next week

By GMM 31 May 2023 - 09:07





Mick Schumacher is set to brush off the dust and return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car next week.

Official Formula 1 supplier Pirelli has announced that, immediately after the Spanish GP at the same Barcelona circuit, both Mercedes and Ferrari will conduct two days of testing for the 2024 tyres.

And Bild newspaper reports that ousted Haas driver Schumacher, now Mercedes’ full-time reserve driver, will be at the wheel of the current 2023 car all day on Wednesday.

"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear and depends on the test details," the major German publication said. "But it will probably be around 500km."

George Russell will drive the same car a day earlier on Tuesday.