Spain Spanish GP || June 4 || 15h00 (Local time)

Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes next week

"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear"

Search

By GMM

31 May 2023 - 09:07
Schumacher to test 2023 Mercedes (...)

Mick Schumacher is set to brush off the dust and return to the wheel of a Formula 1 car next week.

Official Formula 1 supplier Pirelli has announced that, immediately after the Spanish GP at the same Barcelona circuit, both Mercedes and Ferrari will conduct two days of testing for the 2024 tyres.

And Bild newspaper reports that ousted Haas driver Schumacher, now Mercedes’ full-time reserve driver, will be at the wheel of the current 2023 car all day on Wednesday.

"Exactly how many kilometres he drives is not yet clear and depends on the test details," the major German publication said. "But it will probably be around 500km."

George Russell will drive the same car a day earlier on Tuesday.

Ferrari can still win races in 2023 - Vasseur

Dominant Red Bull loses three engineers

Mercedes F1

More on Mercedes F1

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos