Schumacher to miss out on upgraded Haas

Mick Schumacher will miss out on Haas’ long-awaited upgrade package for its 2022 car this weekend in Hungary.

The least-updated car on this year’s grid is the Ferrari-powered Haas, but f1-insider reports that there are only enough new parts for Kevin Magnussen.

"We will hardly have spare parts even for one car," admitted team boss Gunther Steiner, amid suggestions the focus of the upgrade will be the sidepods and floor.

"We’ve had a lot of accidents this year and therefore used up all our materials."

The implication is that as Haas’ most crash-prone driver, the German is responsible for his wait until after the summer break for a faster car.

"That’s ok for me," Schumacher, 23, said at Paul Ricard.

"Budapest is a track that should actually suit us. So even without a new package, it can be good there."

Steiner said Haas is not hesitating to bring only one updated car to Hungary "so that we can analyse it all during the summer break".

But there is even more bad news for Schumacher, given that Steiner says a grid penalty is likely soon as the German’s allocation of three engines for the season is already almost exhausted.

"If we are not forced to do it there, we will not do it in Budapest," he said.