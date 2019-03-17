Schumacher set to test Alfa Romeo in April

Mick Schumacher looks set to test a 2019 formula one car as early as April.

Sky Italia reports that the 19-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher, who was recently signed by Ferrari’s development academy, could test an Alfa Romeo.

Thanks to the close alliance between the former Sauber team and Ferrari, Schumacher - a Formula 2 driver for 2019 - could test in the young driver test after the grand prix in Bahrain.

Nico Rosberg, another son of a F1 champion, thinks the pressure on the young German is ramping up.

"It will be a huge amount of pressure for him, and I know it too well," he is quoted by Welt newspaper.

"When he drives, half of Germany is watching. I’m looking forward to it but expectations are huge," Rosberg added. "We have to give him at least two years.

"He should take the time that he needs."

Rosberg, however, said Schumacher’s new Ferrari role is also very positive.

"Mick can learn a lot from Sebastian Vettel on a race weekend. Sebastian works very much in the same way as Mick’s father did back then," he said.