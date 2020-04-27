Schumacher plays down ’reverse’ race idea

Ralf Schumacher has played down the possibility that F1 could fill in the gaps in a cobbled-together 2020 calendar with ’reverse’ races.

Charles Leclerc said last week that he likes the idea of heading to a circuit and racing on it several times - including in the opposite direction to normal.

But former F1 driver Schumacher said that will almost certainly not be possible.

"The circuits are all designed with the run-off zones based on a certain speed of the corners," he told Sky Germany.

"You can’t just do it the other way around because for many sections it wouldn’t work - including the pit entrances," Schumacher added.

"But it’s a funny idea that you can do online."