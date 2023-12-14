Schumacher ’no longer the Michael we knew in F1’ - Todt

By GMM 14 December 2023 - 11:47





Jean Todt says little about the fate of his friend and former Ferrari colleague Michael Schumacher - but he admits the great German is "no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1".

In just a couple of weeks, the sad ten-year anniversary of the last time seven time world champion Schumacher was seen or heard from publicly will pass.

And Todt, who was the now 54-year-old German’s Ferrari boss in his most successful title-winning era, is one of the few family friends who is allowed to regularly visit Schumacher.

France’s L’Equipe asked the Frenchman if he misses his friend.

"Michael is here, so I don’t miss him," the 77-year-old answered.

"He is no longer the Michael from before. He is different and is beautifully supported by his wife and children who protect him."

It is known that Schumacher suffered serious and probably life-long brain injuries in his December 2013 skiing fall in the French Alps - but the extent of his current health condition of completely mysterious to all but a few.

"His life is different now," Todt explains, "and I have the privilege of being able to share moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

"Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago and he is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1."