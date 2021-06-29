Schumacher linked with move to Alfa Romeo

Mick Schumacher is being linked with a potential move to Alfa Romeo for 2022.

According to Jos Verstappen, who became friends with the family after serving as Michael Schumacher’s Benetton teammate in the 90s, 22-year-old Mick is performing well in his rookie season for Haas.

"Mick is doing a good job with a car that is difficult to drive," 49-year-old Verstappen, the father of championship leader Max, told Sport1.

"He will learn this year and there will be new cars next year. We have to give him time."

Last year, before Schumacher signed for Haas, he was more strongly linked with another Ferrari satellite team - Alfa Romeo.

Those rumours are popping back up now, but Mick insists he is living "here and now" rather than planning ahead.

"I don’t really think about what will happen next year. Let’s see how it goes," said the young German.

According to Jos Verstappen, though, Haas could also be a good place for Schumacher in 2022.

"I think they’ll have more support from Ferrari next year. I do believe there will be hard work going on behind the scenes," said the Dutchman.

"Already at Haas he’s better than Mazepin, he spins less, he’s better at dealing with the pressure."

Jos revealed that, some years ago, he offered advice about Schumacher’s future.

"I met with Corinna (Schumacher) after their first year in Formula 4 and she asked me which way to go. I told him to go to Prema because they were the best in Formula 4 and Formula 3 at the time.

"And that’s what they did."

His advice for Schumacher now? "I would wait and see what is going on in a year’s time," Jos answered.

As for his own son, Verstappen senior said Max is fully ready to hang on to his championship lead for the rest of the 2021 season.

And when asked about Max’s new teammate Sergio Perez, Jos said: "The collaboration between Max and Checo is going very well.

"Perez does need to improve in qualifying to help Max more. He (Perez) still has weaknesses, but basically he is doing his job well," he added.