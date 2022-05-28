Schumacher linked to Aston Martin for 2023

As relations between Mick Schumacher and Haas get more tense, the German driver is now being linked to Aston Martin for 2023.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner is particularly frustrated with the 23-year-old, who is yet to score a single point this year compared to teammate Kevin Magnussen’s 15.

The American team’s top engineer Ayao Komatsu admits to being pleased that Haas split with Nikita Mazepin prior to the start of the season.

"If we had the same driver pair as last year, we as a team would be P10 with zero points," the Japanese told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"We would have thought ’oh my god! We’ve put so much effort into developing that car and then we’re not even in Q3. But with someone like Kev, it’s a huge motivation for the team."

Team boss Steiner, meanwhile, also doesn’t sound particularly attached to Schumacher.

"According to our contract, we have to fill one of our two seats with a Ferrari driver," he confirmed to f1-insider.com.

Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo would be an option for Schumacher, but the youngster’s uncle Ralf Schumacher thinks other teams including Aston Martin are interested in him too.

"He is still very young but now has two years of experience," he said. "That has its value.

"The German component could help with Aston Martin, especially if Audi will be there, but I also think more teams are interested in him as well.

"Lawrence Stroll could have the plan to make the package more attractive for Audi, because Audi definitely wants a German driver," Schumacher added.

"There are also one or two rumours going around about McLaren. There’s a lot going on right now but it will really only start in August or September at the latest."