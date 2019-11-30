Schumacher happy to be Leclerc’s future teammate

Mick Schumacher says he would be happy to be Charles Leclerc’s future teammate at Ferrari.

The 20-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher admits he would have liked to make the jump for 2020, but he is only twelfth overall in his first season of Formula 2.

"Although I have the super license, I have not had a real opportunity to make the jump to F1," Schumacher told Marca sports newspaper in Abu Dhabi.

"So I am staying in F2 which is the smartest thing to do. The goal is to fight for the title in 2020," said the German.

Schumacher is already a member of Ferrari’s development academy, and has driven the Maranello team’s 2002, 2004 and even 2019-spec cars this year.

"It has been a dream to drive cars with which my father won," he said.

And When asked if he can imagine being Leclerc’s teammate at Ferrari in the future, Schumacher answered: "I’ve already worked with Charles and I felt very good, so why not?"