Schumacher-Ferrari deal not axed yet - report

By GMM 31 August 2022 - 09:02





It is premature to report that Mick Schumacher is leaving Ferrari’s driver development ’academy’.

That is the view of Felix Gorner, a correspondent for the German broadcaster RTL, after a specialist auto racing publication said Schumacher’s entire F1 career is now in the air following the Ferrari split.

Gorner says the only fact that he is aware of is that the existing Schumacher-Ferrari contract runs out at the end of the year.

"He has been part of this program since 2019," he said. "Now he has to make a new decision with Ferrari - do we continue?

"But no decision has been made yet."

RTL claims that the 23-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will sit down for negotiations with Ferrari either during or after the forthcoming Monza race weekend.

Another German publication, Sport1, said the Haas driver’s manager Sabine Kehm is yet to respond to a request for comment.

But some now see his future as outside of the Ferrari-powered orbit. Former driver Timo Glock thinks a move to Williams for 2023 is possible for Schumacher.

"Mick has to take the option he gets," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Williams has shown many times that they are a team that can train young drivers well to then take the next step. So I think it would be a good move for him."

Others think the relationship between Schumacher and Haas boss Gunther Steiner has been damaged by their recent verbal exchanges via the media.

"In a case like this, it always takes two to tango," said former F1 driver Christian Danner. "The taunting also came from the driver as well as the team.

"I said at the beginning of the season that Mick needs to make peace, joy and pancakes with Haas this year because it will be the only car he can get next year.

"As much as Mick would like to drive for McLaren, McLaren doesn’t need a young driver unless he is as extraordinary as Piastri, Verstappen or Leclerc.

"So I hope that Mick Schumacher can stay with Haas, otherwise it will be difficult for him."