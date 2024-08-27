Schumacher ’deserves’ mid-season Williams seat - Vettel

By GMM 27 August 2024 - 11:08





Sebastian Vettel thinks Williams should snap up his friend and former Formula 1 rival, Mick Schumacher.

While some believe Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson is the frontrunner to replace the ailing Logan Sargeant as soon as this weekend at Monza, Schumacher’s paddock allies are feverishly pushing the case for the 25-year-old German.

"Of course I hope that Mick gets a second chance, because there is a lot that speaks in his favour," Vettel, a long-time mentor, told the German broadcaster RTL.

"He has two years of experience as an F1 driver and has matured a lot as a person since then. He has gained valuable insights from the different teams and has stayed race-fit in the WEC.

"In terms of speed and the overall package, there’s more to it than what some people want to remember," the retired quadruple world champion added. "He proved in F3 and F2 that he’s capable of more.

"He could get the most out of a Williams and he would deserve the seat."

RTL reports that Schumacher’s mother Corinna, manager Sabine Kehm and uncle Ralf Schumacher are campaigning hard behind the scenes. Corinna and Kehm were notably present at Zandvoort last weekend.

But another option for Mick next year, according to RTL, is a move to Indycar with McLaren’s team.

Vettel, however, thinks the mid-season opportunity at Williams for Schumacher would once again reignite his chances in Formula 1. "If it was my decision," the 37-year-old told Bild newspaper, "I would tend towards Mick.

"I am a little biased because he is my friend, but in my eyes he is the best solution. He has a very broad technical insight through his current role, including the Mercedes engine, and he’s just a good racing driver.

"I am sure that he could convince Williams," Vettel added, "especially as he knows Formula 1 and these tracks. That is a big advantage."

Another option for Williams is its own junior, Franco Colapinto, who already knows the Grove based team very well. The 21-year-old Argentinean even drove the 2024 car in Friday practice at Silverstone.

But Vettel thinks Schumacher is still the better option.

"Mick has the right environment in his private life, but he didn’t have that at Haas. Then it is difficult for every driver to get the most out of themselves and the car. But he could do that at Williams now," he said.

"I hope he gets the chance and can show the world what he’s capable of. Mick has been unfairly branded because of his two years at Haas. Yes he made mistakes, but the car wasn’t competitive, so many people have the wrong image of him."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also hopes his F1 reserve driver gets the nod, suggesting he would "appreciate it" if his friend James Vowles made that choice.

"I think he deserves a chance," said the Austrian. "But it’s James Vowles who will decide."