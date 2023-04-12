Schumacher couldn’t perform like Hulkenberg - Stuck

By GMM 12 April 2023 - 16:38





German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck isn’t sure Mick Schumacher would have been able to keep up with countryman Nico Hulkenberg in 2023.

Hulkenberg, 35, was out of Formula 1 for three full years until he was signed by Haas to replace struggling 24-year-old German Schumacher this season.

"I can’t have a driver who I’m not sure if he knows how to safely drive the car at a slow speed," said team boss Gunther Steiner in a reported excerpt from his new book.

He is referring to Schumacher’s crash at Suzuka last year on a non-flying lap.

"It’s just ridiculous," said Steiner. "How many people could we employ with that $700,000?"

In total contrast, Hulkenberg has so far impressed and currently looks stronger in the 2023 car than team incumbent Kevin Magnussen.

"His performance hasn’t surprised me," Stuck told Eurosport. "He’s doing a sensational job."

Former F1 driver Stuck, 72, is a big supporter of Schumacher’s but he admits: "I don’t know whether Mick could also be performing like Nico.

"On the one hand it’s because he has the experience of how a car has to work and be developed. He also has racing experience that Schumacher needs to gather first."