Schumacher could replace Sargeant for Monza

By GMM 25 August 2024 - 10:16





Not long after the door to Alpine slammed shut for Mick Schumacher, the German could actually be poised for an immediate return to Formula 1.

Williams boss James Vowles could not hide his fury when Logan Sargeant, who is being replaced by Carlos Sainz for 2025, slammed his heavily-updated 2024 into the barrier at Zandvoort in a hefty and fiery shunt.

"When you have an extensive development package on the car like we do here, that is the worst possible time to put a racing car into the guardrails," he said.

"100 people worked their fingers to the bone for weeks on our major upgrade so we could have two cars with the new parts," Vowles added. "And then everything is unnecessarily in ruins within a second.

"You don’t take full risk in the third practice session in the rain."

Rumours are now swirling that Vowles’ patience with Sargeant has finally run out and he will be shunted out of the team after Sunday’s chequered flag at Zandvoort.

"I don’t want to make an emotional decision now," Vowles said.

One rumoured option is Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson, but Dr Helmut Marko swiftly ruled that out. "We have our own plans for Liam in the near future," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

Vowles, whose team is powered by Mercedes engines, was then seen emerging from Toto Wolff’s office at Zandvoort shortly after Sargeant’s fiery crash.

That could be a very good sign for Mick Schumacher - the official Mercedes reserve.

When asked about the 25-year-old German’s future on the F1 grid, Wolff told Sky Deutschland on Saturday: "It’s difficult for me to judge.

"Audi is the only team that hasn’t named its second driver yet. And I don’t know what Williams will do after today’s debacle."

Schumacher also commented on the situation on qualifying day for the Dutch GP.

"I’m not giving up - there are still two seats open," he insisted. "Discussions are ongoing, but nothing more than that."

Replacing Sargeant would only be a short-term role for Schumacher, given that Sainz is under contract for 2025. Audi is his only real shot at a full-time seat.

"Everyone is taking their time now," Schumacher said. "At the end of the day, they know what I can do and what they will get. I have two years with Haas under my belt and they have seen what I can do. Let’s see."