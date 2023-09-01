Schumacher admits F1 return plans could fail

By GMM 1 September 2023 - 13:24





Mick Schumacher admits he might need to start to contemplate a plan-B in the event that his return to the Formula 1 grid doesn’t work out.

The German insists that, after being dumped by Haas at the end of last year, he has improved by serving as Mercedes’ official reserve and simulator driver in 2023.

"When I go back to a team as a regular driver, I now know exactly where I have to start to develop the car," he told DPA news agency ahead of the Italian GP.

However, the 24-year-old admits that his plans to re-launch his F1 race career are ambitious, with other similarly-ousted drivers like Nyck de Vries and Nicholas Latifi deciding to leave motorsport rather than push for returns.

"It doesn’t matter what phase of your life you are in, you can never be sure that it will work out the way you imagine," Schumacher admits.

The most realistic team for his potential return seems to be Williams, where rookie Logan Sargeant has struggled this year.

The Mercedes-powered team is also now run by former Mercedes strategy boss James Vowles, who remains close to Schumacher’s boss at Mercedes, Toto Wolff.

Wolff said at Monza: "Mick deserves to be on the grid."

Schumacher, though, acknowledges that it might not work out.

"Of course you think about what to do if your plans don’t work out," he said.

"But it’s still important to me that I continue to give everything for it. If it’s the case that it doesn’t work out, I’d have to think about what to do then."