School rather than F1 return for Sebastian Vettel

Once linked this year with a potential return to Formula 1 or Le Mans, Sebastian Vettel ultimately decided to go back to school.

While Max Verstappen also became a quadruple world champion at the weekend in Las Vegas, the retired Vettel was at an awards ceremony in Braunschweig, Germany, where he was asked what his next steps in life will be.

"I am actually going to school," the German smiled to RTL. "I am doing an apprenticeship in agriculture."

When asked if he will be a fully-qualified farmer by the end, Vettel answered: "Not quite. It is basically a condensed form of it. After that, I can run my own business.

"This area fascinates me," added the former Ferrari and Aston Martin driver, who lives with his wife and young family in a farmhouse in Switzerland.

It is well known that Vettel is interested in nature, sustainability and the environment. "I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture.

"The training I’m doing is not full time. With the three kids there is enough to do anyway. But my life is much quieter than it used to be. I don’t travel as much anymore."

He has also become more interested in politics, indicating that he supports Green Party candidate Robert Habeck in the snap federal election early in 2025.

"I believe he has a very healthy worldview," said Vettel. "He is trying to make Germany better and is really motivated to do so. As always, when you try to do everything right or make everything better, you don’t always succeed. I think that’s human. But I think we should look to the future."

As for his opinion about US president-elect Donald Trump, Vettel admitted: "I think he is a bad person."

And what about motor racing? "I’m not returning to Formula 1," the winner of 53 career wins admits. "But Le Mans could be an option."