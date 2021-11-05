Brazilian GP || November 14 || 14h00 (Local time)

Saudi F1 circuit ’will be ready’ - boss

"Construction remains on schedule"

Search

By GMM

5 November 2021 - 15:05
Saudi F1 circuit ’will be ready’ - (...)

The boss of the new Saudi Arabian GP insists that construction of the Jeddah street circuit will be ready in time for December’s inaugural race.

New photos from the site reveal that heavy construction works are still ongoing, with the venue appearing to be far from almost ready to welcome Formula 1.

But Martin Whitaker, a well-known British motor racing official who is now in charge of the Saudi project, insists: "Given that the Jeddah circuit is being built in record time, it was always the case that timings would be tight.

"But construction remains on schedule and will be completed on time," he added.

keyboard_arrow_left

F1 should stop expanding race calendar - Stroll

2022 Imola race contract still not signed

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less