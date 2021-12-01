Saudi Arabia GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Lance Stroll

“It’s a brand-new track in Saudi Arabia, which means the early practice sessions will be crucial – and we’ll be learning every lap of the weekend too. It’s a good challenge – and, after finishing sixth in Qatar, we want to carry that form into the final two races of the season to end our year on a high.”

Sebastian Vettel

“The circuit looks interesting; it’s very long, has plenty of corners and looks very fast. We have prepared for the track as much as we can, but there’s nothing like getting laps on the board. We’re aiming to score more points this weekend.”