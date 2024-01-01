Sauber unveils new Stake F1 team identity

By Franck Drui 1 January 2024 - 10:06





There will be a new, fresh brand on the grid as Stake F1 Team makes its debut at the beginning of the 2024 season. Stake, the world’s leading betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand, will become the team’s exclusive Title Partner for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, taking over the exclusive naming rights of the team and establishing a first-of-a-kind brand presence in Formula One. The unprecedented move is a continuation of the successful partnership established in 2023 and will outline new beginnings for the F1 Team, which will compete in this new identity in 2024 and 2025. The partnership’s fan-centric focus will also be complemented by Stake’s takeover of the team’s social media handles as @stakef1team, reflecting the squad’s new branding.

Stake F1 Team will mark the beginning of a brand new, dynamic and exciting era – one that breaks away from conventional concepts of sports and entertainment sponsorship. It aims to redefine marketing activations in an exciting manner, leaving no tradition untouched and challenging the status quo. In this innovative approach, excitement is the new currency for what promises to be the one of the most engaging teams on the grid. Stake F1 Team is crafted with the aim of keeping the fans front and centre– by bringing a fresh perspective on the intersection of sports and entertainment.

Founded in 2017 by a group of technology and betting industry entrepreneurs, Stake has established itself as a leading presence in the world of sports and entertainment ever since. The stepping up of Stake’s involvement in the world of Formula One further strengthens the brand’s diverse roster of partners which also includes the likes of Canadian superstar Drake, Everton Football Club, the UFC; and many more.

In 2023, the brand’s inaugural year in the Formula One ecosystem, Stake already made its mark via a series of unique activations which have focused on cross collaboration with its other existing brand partnerships. Having successfully reached a broad demographic that extends well beyond the traditional Formula One fan base in its debut year, Stake is planning a series of high-profile experiences to take place during the 2024 F1 calendar – starting with the eagerly awaited launch of the new C44, in February.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, Team Representative: “Last season represented the start of Stake’s journey in Formula One, and the brand’s new role headlining Stake F1 Team represents the natural and exciting next step on this path. Stake not only successfully tapped into Formula One’s growing fan base to enhance its own community; but also introduced a completely new audience to the sport, something that benefitted not only our team but also everyone else in F1. We had the opportunity to participate in some incredible activations with some of Stake’s ambassadors, including Argentine football legend, Sergio Aguero and Indian-Canadian rapper Karan Aujla. 2024 will be a new page and the chance to do more, better, and reach even farther: we are looking forward to an even more exciting calendar of events in this new season.”

Edward Craven, Co-Founder of Stake: “We are thrilled with the opportunity to bring an electrifying and brand-new identity into our Formula One team, kickstarting the F1 season with a bold team name, Stake F1 Team. Fuelled by deep passion for speed, innovation, and pushing boundaries, we are now ideally positioned to take the team to unprecedented heights from 2024 and beyond. The upcoming years will be a thrilling ride with some mind-blowing activations planned that will redefine excitement on and off the track. So, brace yourselves and stay tuned, as Stake F1 Team accelerates towards an exciting future!”

Akhil Sarin, Chief Marketing Officer of Stake: “The past season has been a testament to the marketing and media value that Stake has brought to the F1 team, especially within the digital landscape. The first phase of this partnership has succeeded in increasing global brand awareness for all stakeholders. At Stake, we are prepared to take the team’s reach, fanbase and visibility to unprecedented levels. Our strategy will be focused on delivering unforgettable experiences that highlight our unwavering commitment and dedication to innovation, entertainment, and global connectivity.”