Sauber needs ’more’ and ’bigger’ upgrades - Bottas

By GMM 11 June 2024 - 13:21





Sauber needs to bring "more" and "bigger" upgrades to the next Formula 1 races, according to Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn appears to have basically accepted that he will not be included in the driver lineup from 2025, with Nico Hulkenberg already signed up and team figures pushing hard for Carlos Sainz to accept a long and lucrative offer.

In the meantime, as the Swiss team prepares for its future as Audi’s works team, the existing setup appears to be almost stagnant and floundering - and is now the only outfit on the 2024 grid yet to score a single point.

"There is no improvement in sight. The C44 is by far the slowest car. The many upgrades don’t really help at all - or the rivals’ developments are simply better."

Indeed, during the Canadian GP, the laptimes were so slow that both Bottas and Guanyu Zhou underwent pre-race rear wing setup changes.

"It was right that we tried something," Bottas is quoted by the Finnish broadcaster MTV. "We got a little more grip.

"But the car needs more pace. Upgrade packages are needed," the 34-year-old added.

"The team has some plans, but we need bigger upgrade packages. And more of them. That is the key now," he said.

100 percent Audi-owned Sauber, however, appears more focused on the future. The team has now announced that former Red Bull and McLaren engineer Stefano Sordo has signed up as the "team builds up to Audi F1 entry in 2026".

"With the different array of roles he played in the past, he is perfectly placed to analyse the strengths and weaknesses of our technical operations, and address what is required," said Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl.