Sauber is ’the right team’ for Audi - Brawn
"They can be very successful thanks to joining with an existing team"
Search
Audi has made the right decision to team up with Sauber for 2026, according to Ross Brawn.
Brawn - a well-known engineer, team executive and even team owner - is now managing director of Liberty Media-owned Formula 1’s sports division.
It is rumoured that he intends to step down long before Volkswagen-owned Audi teams up with the Swiss-based team Sauber for their 2026 works collaboration.
Brawn, 67, thinks Audi is making the right move.
"They can be very successful thanks to joining with an existing team," he told f1-insider.com.
"You can also go the wrong way, like Toyota. They didn’t succeed because they didn’t take knowledge from an existing team and combine it with their own technology.
"But it is precisely that mix that is so important. And Sauber is the right team for them.
"With BMW, they were close to success. They have good people, a good factory, and you can’t build something like that overnight.
"Sauber has a very good wind tunnel too, which we (F1) also used to construct our models for the current rules," Brawn added.
Alfa Romeo F1 Team - Sauber
Alfa Romeo leaving F1 because ’the job is done’
Théo Pourchaire to make FP1 debut with Alfa Romeo F1 Team at the US GP
Official: Zhou will drive for Alfa Romeo F1 in the 2023 season
BMW says no to F1
More on Alfa Romeo F1 Team - Sauber
Audi - Porsche - VW
Sauber is ’the right team’ for Audi - Brawn
Official: Audi selects Sauber as strategic partner for F1 entry
Four F1 teams still linked with Porsche
FIA confirms F1 door still open for Porsche
’Plenty of time’ to sign F1 drivers - Audi
More on Audi - Porsche - VW